Artwork by South Haven area middle and high school students will be on display starting in March at the South Haven Center for the Arts.
“Voices Made Visual, Middle and High School Art Exhibition” will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 3, at the art center, 600 Phoenix St.
Artists, family, friends and community members are all invited to celebrate with refreshments, a hands-on art project, and a special door prize raffle with an art-centric gift basket donated by Crescent Moon apparel shop. The high school exhibition will be judged, and cash winners will be chosen.
The work of middle school and high school students (grades 6–12) will be exhibited from March 4-25.
“it is gratifying to share our gallery space at the South Haven Center for the Arts with emerging student artists of Van Buren County,” said Noelle Ringer, exhibition coordinator at the art center. “Spending time with the artists and teachers and engaging in conversations about their artwork has been a truly enriching experience.”
High school student artwork will be exhibited from South Haven, Covert and Bangor High Schools and Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence. Middle School artists’ work will be exhibited from St. Basil School, along with Baseline, Bangor and Covert Middle Schools.
The exhibition is happening during Youth Art Month 2023, themed “Your Art, Your Voice,” and the center for the arts will have drop-in activities during the run of the exhibition for families, with more details posted on the art center’s events calendar at southhavenart.org
This exhibition is made possible due to the hard work of art teachers Colleen Anastacio at Baseline Middle School, Madeline Finn teaching in South Haven High School, Kelsey Vollrath at Covert Public Schools, Jennifer Nesbitt at Bangor Public Schools, Julie Stegman St. Paul Lutheran School, Patti McCall at Saint Basil School and Kelly Vander Kley of Van Buren Technology Center, according to Ringer.
“Voices Made Visual” is sponsored by South Haven Public Schools and made possible in part through funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
The South Haven Center for the Arts is free and open to the public. Hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–4p.m., and Thursday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information visit southhavenarts.org or call 637-1041.