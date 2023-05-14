BENTON HARBOR — Students took part, May 7, in commencement ceremonies at Lake Michigan College’s Napier Avenue campus.
A total of 456 students received 472 degrees and certificates from 31 areas of study, including 431 associate degrees, 15 advanced certificates, and 26 certificates of achievement.
One hundred fifty-seven students graduated with honors, 79 with high honors, and 13 with highest honors.
Graduates from the South Haven area follow:
Associate degrees
Bangor: Johnathon Eugene Borsodi, Carter Stephen-Hale Fowler (honors), Erica M Karr, Angelia Marie Ross
Bloomingdale: Nancy Pearl Furlan
Covert: Jermara Simone Blackmon, Jennifer Fabian, Marshawn Octavious Jones, Keytra Monique De’shay Lewis, Hayley Marie Rose, Aloniea Jhanea Yancey, Tamara Renee Yancey
Fennville: Adriana Gisselle Almanza, Alyssa Shay Beeson, Vivianna Espino (high honors), Isabel Garcia, Sarah Marie Pitts, Delinna Ramos, Crystal Anne Salyers
Grand Junction: Autumn Amber Beck, Christopher Michael Garrison, JeanAnn Lorraine Miller, Katelynn Marie Slater
Lawrence: Emma Grace Hasse, Kelly Lynn Jasensky (high honors)
Pullman: Matthew Brian Christie (honors), Isabel Guadalupe Garcia, Stephanie Martinez (honors), Alexander Thomas McNeely (high honors)
South Haven: Gabriel David Bocock, Patricia Lynn Boyce, Heather Lynn Brewington (high honors), Konnor Rigel Brugh, Paige Elizabeth Burson (honors), Teagan M. Burson, Daniela Calderon-Andrade, Keyana Marie Ewing, Aaron Daniel Fillmore (high honors), Jessica Garcia-Gomez (honors), Silita Monique Gist-Sullivan, Kathrine Kelly Hecker (honors), Jennifer Jean Homola, Grace Elizabeth Kelemen, Chloe Sue-Lynn Kinney, Dezmin Lajuane Marshall, Susana Mojarro, Erin Grace Schneider (honors), Lauren Michelle Thaler, Sydney Taylor Todd, Caleb James Vochaska (highest honors)
Advanced certificate recipients
Covert: Jermara Simone Blackmon
Lawrence: Kelly Lynn Jasensky (high honors)
South Haven: Paige Elizabeth Burson (honors), Christopher Leroy Schmidt (highest honors)
Certificate of achievement recipients
South Haven: Adam Joshua Byrd, Kendra Rae Kingsbury