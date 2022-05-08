Students throughout the South Haven area are being invited to help create sculptures that will be displayed this summer at South Haven Memorial Library, The Mitten Children’s Museum and South Haven Center for the Arts.
The sculptures are part of the Create & Connect Art Project, made possible through a grant from Arts Midwest and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
The sculptures will be comprised of small, wooden blocks, decorated by individuals, groups and businesses from the South Haven area to reflect community healing after two years of pandemic stress and isolation, as well as from trauma.
The Block Party for students is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave.
Artist and retired Baseline Middle School art teacher Sarah Rydecki along with Children’s Librarian and storyteller Doni Smith will help students decorate wooden blocks using colored pencils, markers, paint pens and collage.
The session for students PreK-2nd is from 11 a.m.-noon; 3rd-5th grades, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and grades 6-12, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the library at 269-637-2403.