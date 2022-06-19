Brenna Smith of South Haven has been named to the 2022 winter term dean’s list at Alma College. Smith also was awarded the President’s Cup for the 2021-22 academic year at Alma. She was among 66 Alma College students to receive award, which is given to students who have attended Alma for at least one year and who have attained the highest academic ranks in their classes based on grade point averages. This year marks the second year that Smith, who has completed her sophomore year at Alma, has received the President’s Cup.
Kaitlyn Longworth of South Haven has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the spring semester of the 2022 academic year. The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65. Troy University is located in Troy, Ala.