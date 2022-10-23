The following area students have been named to academic honors list for the summer 2022 semester at Lake Michigan College:

President’s list

Lawrence: Kelly Jasensky

Full-Time Dean’s List

South Haven: Jermara Blackmon, Paige Burson

Part-Time Dean’s List

Bangor: Amy Ailes, Shelly Clemons, Jocelyn Ponce

Covert: Elizabeth Rodriguez, Krystian Walkosz

Fennville: Ashley Voorhees, Lisa Willard

Grand Junction: Kara Laraway

Lawrence: Kayli Dabicci

Pullman: Stephanie Martinez, Alexander McNeely, Jose Rojas

South Haven: Jazmin Guzman, Ryan Holbein, Marshawn Jones, Denise Mitchell, Alexis Sunlin, Christin Toney, Caleb Vochaska