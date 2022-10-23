The following area students have been named to academic honors list for the summer 2022 semester at Lake Michigan College:
President’s list
Lawrence: Kelly Jasensky
Full-Time Dean’s List
South Haven: Jermara Blackmon, Paige Burson
Part-Time Dean’s List
Bangor: Amy Ailes, Shelly Clemons, Jocelyn Ponce
Covert: Elizabeth Rodriguez, Krystian Walkosz
Fennville: Ashley Voorhees, Lisa Willard
Grand Junction: Kara Laraway
Lawrence: Kayli Dabicci
Pullman: Stephanie Martinez, Alexander McNeely, Jose Rojas
South Haven: Jazmin Guzman, Ryan Holbein, Marshawn Jones, Denise Mitchell, Alexis Sunlin, Christin Toney, Caleb Vochaska