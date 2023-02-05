People in the South Haven area who want to earn extra income by renting their homes to vacationers may want to reconsider their options.
According to a study released in late January, the short-term rental market in Southwest Michigan appears to be experiencing a mild bust.
The study, conducted by the Ann Arbor-based CEO Host, reviewed revenue data from 2021 and 2022 in 34 communities along the West Michigan lakeshore, from New Buffalo north to Frankfurt and found that overall, revenue remained steady. However, the number of available properties jumped nearly 65 percent.
“With stable demand, revenue flat and supply up over 64 percent, it’s clear that West Michigan has not escaped the short-term rental bubble burst,” said Kate Stoermer, founder of The CEO Host, an education and consulting company for short-term rental owners and businesses.
Stoermer gathered data for her study through the short-term rental data clearinghouse AirDNA, a provider of data and analytics for the short-term rental industry. Among the 34 communities included in the report, the South Haven area is considered the largest short-term rental market with 903 rentals available at the close of 2022, followed by Saugatuck with 453, New Buffalo with 401 and Holland with 354.
Even though South Haven is considered the largest STR market along the lakeshore, overall revenue from 2021 to 2022 decreased by 5 percent. This comes at a time when the number of rentals in South Haven nearly doubled from 535 in the first quarter of 2021 to 903 at the end of 2022. Saugatuck, Union Pier and New Buffalo markets showed revenue increases for the same period of time, while also experiencing gains in available homes. The Muskegon market suffered the biggest decline in revenue – a 15 percent drop in 2022.
Stoermer said she believes there will be a drop off on short-term rentals.
“I’ve seen a lot of interest in finding alternatives to short-term renting, such as adding furnished 30-plus day stays to the mix or exploring long-term rental options of late,” she said. “Unfortunately, for a lot of investors who leveraged buying with a mortgage in the last two years – their expenses may well be higher than their rental income and some investors are certainly already considering or looking to sell.”
Municipal limits
Another issue facing the short-term rental market is a growing number of municipalities who are working to ban or limit the number of vacation homes in their communities.
In South Haven, the debate over the number of short-term rentals in the city continues, even though city officials enacted an ordinance several years ago limiting the number to a one-to-four ratio of the city’s housing stock.
Despite the debate, the number of people in South Haven applying for STR permits is on the rise, after falling off during the pandemic.
“As of Jan. 4, 2023, there were 708 registered short-term rental units in the city of South Haven, which is a 29 percent increase from the 550 short-term rentals registered on Jan. 4, 2022,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said. The number of homes registered for 2023 is nearly identical to 2019 when 705 homes were registered.
Despite the study’s results, Stoermer said the increase in short-term rental housing stock won’t prove to be a bust for the region.
“Leisure travel continues to have a strong presence, and likely will remain stable although some reports suggest it may soften in the coming year due to economic pressures,” she said. “But, with significantly increased supply, travelers should expect more choice – and likely prices to be lower than they have been over the last year.”
When asked if she thought there are still opportunities to successfully invest in short-term rentals in the state, Stoermer said there is if owners do their homework.
“A well-run and successful short-term rental has an owner who is cognizant of the environment where they are choosing to run their business and invested in being a good property owner in running their business,” she said. “A neglected business isn’t going to last long ... in short-term rentals, tourists typically have plenty of options and it only takes a couple of bad reviews to have prospective guests move on to the next option.”
Ryan Servatius, owner of Century 21 Affiliated and Big Blue Rentals in South Haven, voiced similar comments and added that people who have vacationed in South Haven in short-term rentals have decided to move full-time into the town over the years.
“I look at vacation home rentals as a way to showcase a community,” he said. “Think of driving a new vehicle on a test drive, the same thing can be done properly with a vacation rental. When a family stays in a home, or condo, they are being a part of the community and get to live there while they vacation and see how much they like the area. I have used it many times to help a renter decide that they may want to move here full time and be a year-long member of our community. Sharing school, senior services, community offerings with renters is one way to really make our community stand out and inviting to those who come here and hopefully decide to be here long term.”
The report by The CEO Host is available in its entirety at www.theceohost.com/blog/is-there-an-airbnb -bust-a-case-study-of -coastal-west-michigan.