An economic impact study of South Haven’s short-term rental market shows visitors to those homes spent nearly $27 million in 2022 to bolster the town’s economy.
The study, released to the public Monday, indicated that short-term rentals brought 340,000 visitors to South Haven last year, helping provide employment to 413 workers at restaurants, retail establishments, along with jobs for employees involved in landscaping, house cleaning and home maintenance.
“These are estimates,” said James Robey of Kalamazoo-based Robey Analytics, which compiled the study at the request of South Haven City Council.
Council members in October hired Robey and economic analyst George Erickcek to gather economic data to determine the effects – both good and bad – the rental market is having on South Haven.
Specifically, the two researchers were tasked with gathering economic data from a variety of sources, including the Michigan Economic Development Corp., South Haven housing statistics, and AirDNA – which tracks the short-term rental market – to determine the impact that could occur if the city were to reduce the number of homes used for renting in the city.
Since 2015, city officials have dealt with growing concerns from full-time residents regarding the impact of short-term rental homes in their neighborhoods. City officials approved an ordinance in 2016 to place a 20 percent cap on short-term rentals, and modified the ordinance to charge higher annual permit fees for STRs in 2018 and 2021.
Robey told council members the study only addresses economic impacts of rentals on the city’s economy, but not the emotional impact of full-time residents living next to homes used for short-term rentals.
“We weren’t able to quantify people’s opinions on this,” he said.
The study does address the economic effect of not allowing homes in the city to be used for vacationers. Although the town’s tourism industry would still continue, the study states there would be an estimated loss of $11 million to the local economy.
The study also reviewed whether the rental market drove up South Haven home sales in 2022. Using 18 econometric models, researchers found short-term rentals, in and of themselves, did not cause home prices to increase.
“We were surprised by this,” Robey said.
However, the study also showed between 2016-22, the average price of homes rose from $250,000 to $476,300. In addition, the study found if a sold property was permitted for use as a short-term rental, in one year the value of the home increased by $74,000.
Robey said a number of factors led to the increase in home prices, notably a shortage of available homes for sale locally and throughout the country. He said it is also becoming more costly for contractors to build new affordable homes.
“It’s very difficult for builders to build affordable houses at $150,000,” he said.
The summary copy of the Short-Term Rental Economic Impact Report can be found on the city’s website in the Feb. 21 city council agenda packet. Robey plans to release the full report to city officials next week.
The city will next schedule a public meeting to discuss the study results further and gain public input.
“This (study) gives us facts. I appreciate the data,” Mayor Scott Smith said. “There’s lots more to discuss. Our next step would be to set up a town hall to air what we’re all thinking about.”