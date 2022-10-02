Sturgis Bank plans to host an open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4 to celebrate the opening of their new office at 73881 M-43 in South Haven.
Sturgis Bank recently moved to that location and has served the South Haven area for almost 25 years. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. with the South Haven Chamber of Commerce.
Stephanie Timmer, senior vice president of Sturgis Bank’s Western Market, said, “Our loyal customers are thrilled with our new location. With a larger footprint in South Haven, we look forward to serving more members of our community.”
Sturgis Bank and Trust serves customers through 16 locations in southwest Michigan, providing personal, commercial, mortgage, and trust services. Sturgis Bank and Trust includes subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC; Oak Insurance Services, LLC; and Oak Title Services, LLC.