A bank building that has remained vacant since its closure in October 2021 will soon be opening in South Haven.
Starting this week, the 3,600-square-foot building at the southeast corner of M-43 and Blue Star Highway, will be the new home for Sturgis Bank & Trust’s South Haven Banking Center.
Sturgis Bank currently operates two Banking Center offices in South Haven – one at 8253 M-140, and a downtown office at 365 Center St. But when the bank building at M-43 and Blue Star Highway became available, Sturgis officials decided to close the M-140 branch and relocate it to larger quarters.
“The new branch will offer easier in-and-out-access, a drive-thru ATM, additional drive-thru lanes staffed by team members, and a larger facility for more space for in-person customer service,” said Megan Yore, vice president of marketing for Sturgis Bank.
Yore said they should be open at the new location by Monday.
The company’s newest location became available after TCF Bank merged with Huntington Bank in 2021. Soon after, Huntington made the decision to close the “suburban office” as it was referred to, and centralize banking services at its downtown office at the corner of Center and Phoenix streets.
Sturgis Bank opened a branch location about 25 years ago along Broadway Avenue near Phoenix Street. The company then moved its offices 20 years ago to the M-140 location and more recently, built a bank branch office in downtown South Haven, at the corner of Center and Michigan Avenue. That branch office will remain open. Sturgis, which still owns the M-140 location has not yet announced plans for selling or retaining it.
Sturgis Bank, which was founded in 1905, serves customers at 16 locations in Southwest Michigan, including a branch office in Bangor.