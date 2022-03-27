Summertime and festivals seem to be synonymous with each other in South Haven, however, that hasn’t been the case for the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But, with the lifting of face mask requirements, festival organizers are returning by ones and twos to seek permission from city officials to hold the large-scale events that visitors and locals, alike, have come to enjoy during the warm, weather months.
City council members, this past Monday, approved three such events – the South Haven Art Fair, July 2-3, South Haven Festival of Cars, June 11 and Annual Salute to Veterans, Aug. 20.
Those approvals come on the heels of the council’s blessing for the return of the South Haven Steelheaders Fishing Tournament, May 13-15; Harborfest, June 17-18; Worship on the Riverwalk concert series in July; Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, Aug. 13-14; National Blueberry Festival, Aug. 11-14; and the Labor Day Weekend All-Craft Fair, Sept. 3-4.
Several other popular summer events – The Michigan Maritime Museum’s Antique and Classic Boat Show, June 18; The Light up the Lake Fireworks Display, July 3, and the Fourth of July parade, July 4, are also in the works.
Although several summer events last year were held in an abbreviated capacity – including the Blueberry Festival and All-Craft Fair – having a full slate of activities once again is a nice return to normalcy for people, according to Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lori Krieger of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We receive calls regularly asking about festivals from both individuals and groups,” Krieger said.
“We have been getting calls throughout the winter months asking about all of the events and festivals for summer. Travelers like to get their reservations made and request vacation time,” Wagaman said. “Harborfest and the fireworks have been the hot topics, basically due to having been canceled last year.”
Harborfest organizers say they’re glad to once again put together the first of South Haven’s lineup of summer festivals.
“Our goal was to come back strong in 2022 with music, vendors, activities and fun,” said HarborFest Committee chairs Ken and Kelly VanHorn in a news release issued earlier this month. “Everyone’s favorite activities – the craft vendors, food vendors, kids’ area, beer tent, and dragon boat races are back, along with the music.”
Six bands have already been lined up to perform during the festival, which will also feature two days of dragon boat racing on the Black River and visiting mermaids.
Although many summertime events were cancelled or shortened over the past two years due to efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, South Haven’s main draws – its close proximity to Lake Michigan, downtown shopping district and recreation trails – still brought visitors to town during the summers of 2020 and 2021.
But, offering people a full slate of things to do while they’re in town during the summer helps drive South Haven’s tourism industry, Wagaman said.
“The festivals create a considerable uptick in the hospitality industry – restaurants, lodging, retail shopping, attractions, etc.,” she said. “This also boosts attendance to area museums and attractions.”
Krieger agreed. “As reflected in the last couple of years where we were not able to have festivals, our beaches, parks and trails in the summer months are their own attraction,” she observed. “The festivals are very popular though – guests and residents alike love the music and vendors the festivals bring to town.”