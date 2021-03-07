BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works! is asking area residents to fill out a six-question survey to understand the true impact of COVID-19 and how it relates to the workforce and workers in southwest Michigan.
“We know that every individual in every household has a different experience with COVID-19,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “What we don’t know, is what that impact has been. Employers are looking to our team to help them bring back their workforce, re-engage individuals, remove their barriers, and ultimately fill the talent gap that COVID left behind, however, we cannot do that unless we know what barriers individuals in our community are facing. This is a proactive step in reconnecting employees and employers as the economy begins to reopen,” she added.
The six-question anonymous survey focuses primarily on the employment status of those living Berrien, Cass, or Van Buren Counties and will take approximately three minutes to complete. To complete the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVIDswm
“We want to get to the bottom of the true impact. While economic data is extremely valuable, we want to rely on data that comes directly from the people we serve,” Brewer said.
The survey will be available until Friday, March 12. The results of the survey will be shared publicly at a later date.
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, Van specializes in educating, training, and employing individuals of all ages. We work with local businesses to find out what keeps them up at night and help them tackle the most pressing challenges they may face, including attracting and retaining talent. For more information, visit www.miworks.org.