Suspect sought in attempted abduction
SAUGATUCK — Police are looking for a young man accused of attempting to abduct a 17-year-old Saugatuck High School student from her vehicle Thursday morning, Sept. 2.
Lt. Mike Brown from the Allegan County Sheriff’s office said that a 17-year-old female student left the high school building at about 10:30 a.m.
When she got to her vehicle, a white male, judged to be in his early 20s, walked up behind her and grabbed her, trying to pull her out of the vehicle. She told police she was able to turn around and get into the vehicle and began kicking at the man.
The suspect then was reported to have gotten into a beige SUV, possibly a mid-2000 Cadillac Escalade, according to the sheriff’s office news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office or Allegan County Silent Observer at 800-554-3633.