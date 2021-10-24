COVERT — Police have identified a suspect they believe shot and killed a 43-year-old Covert Township man.
“The Covert Township police is requesting the public’s help in locating Kadeem Adrian Wynter,” said Covert Police Chief Jay Allen.
Wynter, who also goes by the name “Reco,” is from Watervliet and described as a 26-year-old Black man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
“Wynter should be considered armed and dangerous,” Allen said. “The public is asked to contact Covert Township Police Department or local law enforcement with any information on Wynter’s location.”
The shooting took place at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. Covert Township police were called regarding a shooting in the parking lot of a Marathon convenience store, located at M-140 Highway and North Street.
Allen said the victim, Levar Lee Coleman, had been involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred.
He was taken to a nearby hospital by Covert Township Fire and Ambulance personnel where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said the cause of the altercation and motive for the homicide were still being investigated.
“We do not believe the victim was armed,” Allen said. “We do not believe drugs were involved, but we are unclear at this point on a motive. The investigation is still ongoing. We are seeking help from the community to come forward with information.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 764-8100.
The homicide on Oct. 14 marks the second one to occur in Covert Township within the last two months.
The first homicide occurred in Aug. 15, when Tevin Jermal Hunter, 28, of South Haven, was shot outside the Van Buren United Civic Organization where a concert was being held.
Police are still investigating that shooting death, Allen said.
“It’s still ongoing,” he said. “We’re seeking help from the community to come forward with information.”