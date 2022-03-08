SOUTH HAVEN — Two suspects from the Kalamazoo area are behind bars after allegedly stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a local business earlier today.
South Haven Police received a phone call at 12:09 p.m. regarding a retail fraud taking place at the Meijer store, 1223 Phoenix St. Officers arrived as the suspects were leaving the parking lot, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, leading police on a short pursuit. When the vehicle did pull over, both the driver, a 25-year-old Portage man, and passenger, a 17-year-old male teen from Kalamazoo, ran away on foot in two different directions. Police were able to apprehend the two suspects after a short time.
Police also recovered three flat-screen TVs taken the from the store.
Both suspects were arrested for 1st-degree retail fraud and resisting and obstructing arrest. The suspect from Portage was taken to Van Buren County Jail, while the juvenile was lodged in a juvenile detention facility.