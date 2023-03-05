After 18 years at the helm of Willis Law, co-owners Michael and Shaun Willis have named Samuel Gilbertson as the firm’s managing partner.
Willis Law, is one of the largest law firms in Southwest Michigan with offices in Kalamazoo, Paw Paw and Grand Rapids.
Gilbertson has been with Willis Law since 2014 and was promoted to partner in 2020. In his new role he will manage the approximately 30-member firm and implement the vision for continued growth and prominence as one of the largest law firms in Kalamazoo.
“After building the firm over the last 18 years, we knew that we needed someone else to help lead us into the next chapter of Willis Law,” said Shaun Willis. “Sam’s accomplishments as a lawyer, commitment to our core values and ability to develop talent made him the natural choice for this role.”
Gilbertson specializes in civil litigation, probate litigation, real estate law, corporate law, and sports law. For the last three years, he has been selected to Michigan’s Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers®, a distinction awarded to only 2.5 percent of attorneys in Michigan. During that time, he was involved in the firm’s acquisition of a number of veteran attorneys. In all, the firm has hired eight attorneys since 2019.
According to Michael Willis, the firm’s plan for further growth stems from a desire to increase its impact in the Kalamazoo community. “Our mission is to change the way law is practiced by bringing aboard highly-talented attorneys and staff with extraordinary character and an earnest desire to live out Christian virtues and make a difference in the lives of our clients and our community at large.”
Willis noted that the firm requires its attorneys to donate 10 percent of their annual hours to pro-bono efforts through the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission, YWCA, Alternatives, Big Brothers Big Sisters and other non-profits and churches in the area.