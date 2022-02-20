Maritime Museum roof closeup
Photo by Tom Renner

Contractors from Midwest Construction Group of Zeeland took advantage of clear skies, Tuesday, to continue erecting the roof for the new $3.6 million Heritage Center at the Michigan Maritime Museum campus. When completed this summer, the 17,000-square-foot, two-story building will become the main focal point for the museum's $8 million expansion  and renovation of its campus overlooking the South Haven harbor and Dyckman Avenue drawbridge. The museum staff and board has raised nearly $8 million toward the expansive project. The second phase of the project entails construction of a new two-story building on the Jensen site near the drawbridge for use by the museum’s excursion captains and for small conferences; replacement of the Jensen parking lot with grass for outdoor events and workshops; renovation of the former Jensen fishery buildings, construction of two new docks for longer vessels and tall ships that visit the museum; construction of an outdoor patio that will include a large, three-season tent for outdoor events; and improving the museum grounds by making them more accessible for walking to the museum’s other boat buildings.