An Emmy-award winning television producer, a regional touring Shakespeare acting company, and a nationally known Theodore Roosevelt impersonator who performed for President George W. Bush, will be featured as part of this year’s South Haven Theater Series.
The series will open Saturday, Aug. 21, with the award-winning play, “Warm Cheese,” featuring award-winning performer, writer and producer Teresa L. Thome. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., in Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St.
“Warm Cheese,” written by Thome, presents an intimate and comedic exploration of a woman who no longer wants to hate her deceased mother.
On the night of her mother’s funeral as the family gathers, a daughter learns more about her mother than she ever expected. The play recently received the Best Script award at the United Solo Festival in New York.
Thome, originally from Grand Rapids, is probably best known as an Emmy award-winning producer for “Come on Over,” a children’s television show that garnered a total of 13 Emmy awards. She produced the show as part of Los Angeles- and Grand Rapids-based Fubble Entertainment, which she co-founded. She also was co-writer and co-producer of “I’ve Got a Life in Kalamazoo,” starring Vicki Lewis, Ed Asner, Gregory Jbara and Marion Ross, and co-producer and writer for Gilda’s LaughFest since its inception in Grand Rapids, where she has worked with Betty White, Alan Zweibel, Martin Short, Kevin Nealon and Wayne Brady.
Closer to home, she has directed more than 20 theatrical productions in and around West Michigan. She has worked as a performer in shows for Actors’ Theatre and Circle Theatre and was a founding member of Last Minute Improv, where she performed professionally for a decade.
The Theater Series continues at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12 with “Shakespeare 101: Select Scenes from William Shakespeare.”
Presented by Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company of Grand Haven, the performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12 in the historic open-air barn, built in 1893, at the Innisfree Farm Resort, 1073 62nd St., in Casco Township.
The performance features scenes from “Henry V”,” The Tempest,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth” and a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” as well as live music.
Founded in 1998, the Grand Haven-based Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company is Michigan’s only year-round, touring, professional Shakespeare company.
The company was started by Chicago area actor and director Frank Farrell, who appeared several times as guest artist with the Grand Valley Shakespeare Festival, and a group of West Michigan actors, including current executive director Katherine Mayberry.
From 1998-2007, Pigeon Creek produced outdoor plays at Ottawa County Parks during the summer months. In 2008, the company expanded to performing throughout the year, and currently produces 4 mainstage plays throughout Michigan per season, as well as a variety of staged readings, performances of Shakespearean scenes and educational programs. Over the years, the company has also toured venues in Virginia, Ohio, Iowa and New York.
This year’s Theater Series will close at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, in Listiak Auditorium with “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt.”
In the one-man show, Chicago, Ill.-native Joe Wiegand will reprise his role as one of America’s greatest presidents, Theodore Roosevelt, the youngest president to be elected in the United States at the age of 42.
A political science graduate of the University of the South in Tennessee, Wiegand had been working in public policy and running election campaigns when he began performing as Roosevelt in 2002. In 2008, he and his family traveled across America in celebration of Roosevelt’s 150th birthday and the final centennial year of Roosevelt’s historic presidency from 1901-9009. Wiegland’s performances during the 50-state tour included one at the White House in front of President George W. Bush and one in New York City, Roosevelt’s birthplace.
Wiegand has also been featured as Roosevelt in “The Men Who Built America” on the History Channel, served as the model for the newest Theodore Roosevelt sculpture at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and has a feature role in “National Parks Adventure,” a film about America’s national parks that still shows in IMAX theaters throughout the country.
The Wiegands currently live in Medora, ND, where Wiegand works for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.
Tickets for each of the South Haven Theater Series productions are $15 apiece at the door or can be ordered in advance by visiting www.SouthHavenTheatreSeries.org
Listiak Auditorium has been chosen as the venue for the Aug. 21 and Nov. 20 performance to allow for social distancing and to remain in compliance with any remaining COVID-19 health-related recommendations in effect at that time, according to Theater Series organizers. However, the two performances will be live-streamed to accommodate people who are unable or uncomfortable attending a live theatrical performance.
Reservations for obtaining the link for the live stream option of the Aug. 21 and Nov. 20 performances can also be made for $15 per site through the website.