A Paw Paw High School senior has been named Outstanding 4-H Member by Van Buren County 4-H.
Amanda Towne, 17, of Grand Junction, earned the award during the annual 4-H Youth and Volunteer Recognition ceremony.
The Outstanding 4-H Member award recognizes an individual who has actively participated in 4-H activities and served as a role model to others, according to Janice Zerbe MSU Extension educator for Van Buren County.
“Many activities that enhance a successful 4-H experience include modeling good citizenship and leadership to others,” she said. “4-Hers pledge to serve, not only their club but also their community. The youth will represent the Van Buren County 4-H program over the next year.”
Towne is a member of the Young Explorers 4-H Club and the Van Buren Voyagers 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Cary and Emmeline Towne. At Paw Paw High School she is enrolled in several honors and advanced classes and has a 3.6 GPA. She participates in cross country, softball, and musicals and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Towne joined 4-H in 2012 when she was a Cloverbud and began learning how to make still exhibits. “Over the years she has expanded into additional project areas, including dogs, cats, draft horses, chickens, goats, sheep, shooting sports, and outdoor recreation,” Zerbe said. “Amanda has also taken on many leadership roles over the years; she has served as a club officer and as a teen leader.”
Towne said 4-H has helped her in many ways grow as an individual.
“4-H has allowed me to explore so many areas and build connections,” she said. “The tools offered in 4-H have enabled me to focus on key areas that will help determine my career path over the next few years.”
Towne also received the Van Buren County 4-H Leaders’ Association Scholarship.
Several 4-H members in Van Buren County were also honored with County Medals. Their names follow:
Hayden Bigelow of Lawton and the Porter Busy Fingers 4-H Club received the county medal for Jewelry.
Elizabeth Teter of Watervliet and the Porter Busy Fingers 4-H Club received the county medal in Leadership.
Owen Hamre of Lawrence and the Farm, Friends and Family 4-H Club received the Sheep County medal.
Adult volunteers were also recognized.
“4-H is not possible with volunteers. Words cannot express how thankful we are for having such wonderful and dedicated volunteers,” Zerbe said.
The following adults were recognized for their years of dedication to the 4-H program.
1 year: Brandy Zantello of Bangor, Jaclyn Gibbs of Kalamazoo, and Julieann Childs of Lawton.
5 years: Aaron Findley of Kalamazoo, Buddy Hooper of Grand Junction, Christopher Smith of Portage. Kim Guy of Paw Paw, Sarah Newland of Kalamazoo, and Travis Gumpert of Grand Junction.
10 years: Colyn Johnston of South Haven, Samantha Turner of Paw Paw, and Amy Grosvenor of South Haven
15 years: Brandon Saidla of Lawton, Colleen Overacker of Mattawan, Don Stermer of Lawton, Jennifer Miller of Paw Paw, Leah Pillar of Kalamazoo, Martha Szotek of Paw Paw, Scott Miller of Paw Paw, and Steven Turner of Lawton
20 years: Connie Johnston of South Haven, Kathleen Chisholm of Lawton, and Kristin Mroczek of Decatur
25 years: Denise Noble of Gobles and Janet Tripp of South Haven
30 years: Nancy Wheatley of Paw Paw
35 years: Kenneth Tomsa of South Haven and Tod Kubiszak of Lawrence