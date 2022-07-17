PAW PAW — Five teenagers are expected to face charges after stealing a purse from a Walmart shopper in Paw Paw and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with the driver crashing into a another vehicle in Portage.
The incident began shortly after 6 p.m., Monday, when Van Buren County deputies received a dispatch regarding a purse stolen from a shopping cart at Walmart in Paw Paw, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
The teenagers, all between the ages of 14-17 years old, were driving a vehicle that had been stolen from Grand Rapids, Abbott stated. The teens drove to the Walmart store in Paw Paw and snatched a purse from a shopper’s cart.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle on Red Arrow Highway near 39th Street in Paw Paw Township. However, when they attempted to stop the car, the 14-year-old driver sped off. Deputies followed the vehicle into the Village of Lawrence before the driver turned onto I-94, heading east at a high rate of speed.
“Deputies pursued the vehicle eastbound on I-94 for over 20 miles, reaching speeds of around 110 miles per hour at times,” Abbott said in a news release.
When the teen driver attempted to exit I-94 at the Westnedge Avenue exit in Portage, they ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.
“The motorist’s vehicle immediately caught fire but responding police were able to extinguish the fire,” Abbott stated.
Even after crashing the vehicle and suffering injuries, the teens tried to run from the accident scene, fleeing on foot. All were apprehended soon after.
Four of the teens suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital. The motorist whose vehicle was struck was also taken to Bronson for non-life-threatening injuries.
The 14-year-old juvenile suspect who was driving the vehicle was later taken to Kalamazoo Juvenile Detention Center. Additional charges are in the process of being submitted to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office for the other four teenagers.
