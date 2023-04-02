In an anticipation of Easter, April 9, several hundred families with their children converged on South Beach, March 26, to take part in an Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Mitten Children’s Museum of South Haven. Youngsters were divided into age groups, from ages 1-12, to take a turn at finding the Easter eggs. “We had so many happy kiddos and families out for this event and it was just wonderful. Can’t wait to do it again next year,” Mitten Museum posted on its Facebook site. “Thank you to everyone who came out, and all our amazing volunteers, donors and supporters.”