Three years ago, Wendi Onuki, executive director of the Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville, envisioned a museum in South Haven, catering to children.
Now, The Mitten Children’s Museum is open.
Located in the historic Conger House at 246 Broadway Ave., the museum’s activity rooms revolve around the historical and cultural achievements that Michigan and South Haven are noted for.
The Vroom Room, for instance, pays homage to Michigan’s key role in the development of the automobile industry. Children can sit inside a car, complete with dashboard, steering wheel and working headlights. The more adventuresome can don mechanic suits and goggles to adjust simulated spark plug wires, change tires and check out the car’s working parts, while completing a mechanic’s check list to be sure they’ve completed all of their maintenance tasks.
Meanwhile, in the Motown and Me room, kids can stand on the “Big Walking Piano” a smaller version of the one featured in the popular ’80s movie, “Big” to play songs, while others can dress up in costumes to perform their favorite songs on a miniature stage. Kids can even design their own record labels to display on the wall for others to enjoy.
Other activity rooms focus more specifically on South Haven’s history, including the Let’s Grow room, complete with a replica farm market where kids can choose vegetables created from felt to place in small baskets to purchase at a market stand; the Studio and Reading room, where students can learn about Michigan authors and utilize a computer program, “Drawing Children into Reading,” created by South Haven author and illustrator Wendy Halperin; as well as the Our Great Lakes room, which tells about South Haven’s role in the fishing industry during the 1900s.
The museum is designed for open-ended play for children, according to Onuki.
“It’s really fun to see how the kids play,” she said. “Each kid is different.”
Fundraising for the new museum began earlier this year with the goal of raising $60,000.
“We’re a little more than half-way there,” Onuki said. Two major donations came from the South Haven Kiwanis Club, which contributed $10,000 earlier this month, while Mark and Peggy McClendon of South Haven, also have earmarked $10,000 for the museum.
The funds from the Kiwanis Club will be utilized to create the new MakerSpace STEAM Room, focusing on activities children can participate in that incorporate science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
In-kind support has also been much appreciated, according to Onuki.
The Carpet Shop, for instance, helped provide new carpeting in several of the rooms. Do-It Corp. created the signage for many of the activity rooms, Kal-Haven Outpost built and donated the car for the Vroom Room as well as the Castle for the Great Lakes room. Halperin and Rosie Thurber, niece of author James Thurber, donated children’s books, written by Michigan authors, for the The Studio & Reading room.
“It has been so wonderful to see the community come together to support this museum,” Onuki said. “I am so impressed. We’ve only been open a month.”
The Mitten Museum is geared for children 1-10 years old, but volunteers are staff are finding that older kids and adults like to take part in the hands-on activities, as well.
“One day I heard a tune playing in the Motown room and went up and saw a grown up playing a song (on the Big Piano),” said volunteer coordinator Carol Kaim.
Adults and older kids also take notice of the historical information on display throughout the various rooms. For instance, the MakerSpace room contains a variety of informational signage detailing inventions created by Michigan residents, such as Elijah McCoy who invented the folding ironing board; Dr. Homer Stryker, the first modern hospital bed; Detroit traffic officer William Potts, the first four-way traffic light; Mabel White Holmes, creator of the recipe for Jiffy Cornbread; James Vernor, inventor of Vernor’s ginger ale; and John Harvey Kellogg, corn flakes inventor.
Other items of interest include the Big Walking Piano, which was purchased from the same company, Big Piano, that produced the walking piano used in the movie, “Big.” Motown Museum also helped contribute to the museum’s efforts by donating posters of Motown music artists for the Motown and Me room.
Although the museum has been open for only two months, word is beginning to spread about it.
Vikas and Sheela Mahandra, for instance, heard about the museum when planning their visit earlier this month to South Haven along with their two young children.
“Friends told us about it,” Sheela said.
The Mitten Children’s Museum is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays. For more information, visit its website at forever curiousmuseum.org