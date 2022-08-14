If you like country music and lots of outdoor recreation while helping a worthwhile charity, Lake Arvesta Farms will be the place to be Saturday, Aug. 20, when Jake Hoot, the 2019 NBC’s “The Voice” winner, will be featured in a benefit concert for the annual Christmas Hope toy drive in South Haven.
Hoot is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at Lake Arvesta Farms, 06464 Arvesta Drive. Tickets are $20 per person and are available in advance at https://fb.me/e/2tLfzRpF6 or at the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce office, the South Haven Farmers Market or at the door the evening of the concert.
Christmas Hope, which is coordinated through We Care Human Service Ministry and First Assembly of God Church in South Haven, has been providing toys and gifts for families in need during the Christmas holiday season for more than 25 years.
According to coordinator Susie Price, Christmas Hope, last year, provided gifts for more than 800 children in the South Haven area.
Normally, fundraising for the holiday gift drive doesn’t start until the fall, but organizers wanted to get started sooner this year to help meet the growing needs of families.
“I’d love to surge past $10,000,” Price said regarding the fundraising goal Christmas Hope is setting for the concert proceeds. “I have been wanting to do a ‘Christmas in July’ event for awhile and had just been praying about what we could do to relieve some of the urgency we feel at Christmas time to collect all the toys we need to serve all the children that come through our program,” she went on to say. “Normally, our collection only lasts 3 weeks, from Black Friday to the last Monday and Tuesday before Christmas.”
“If we could pack the Island at Lake Arvesta – 600 people – we would have enough funds to elevate stress of having enough toys for the kids for a few years. We have had 16 sponsors that have given enough to offset a tremendous amount of our initial cost of putting on the concert.”
Price just happens to be related to Hoot.
“He married my cousin, and my family and I attended their wedding in Nashville, Tenn. last year,” she said. “After a few conversations among family members, this idea for a concert presented itself. When I talked with Jake and Brittney about my thoughts for a benefit concert they were both super excited. They were here for a family visit over the Memorial Day weekend and we were able to show Jake the venue and around South Haven. I can’t wait for other people to see him at the concert.”
Hoot is known for such songs as his duet with Kelly Clarkson “I Would’ve Loved You,” which reached No. 3 on the iTunes Country Singles Chart; “Tennessee Strong,” which reached Top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart; and a cover of “La Bamba” from his debut EP which landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Latin charts.
Born to missionary parents in Texas, Hoot lived in Oklahoma, and Haiti and spent 11 years in the Dominican Republic where he learned to play guitar, according to his website. Fluent in Spanish, Hoot credits his diverse musical influence to his time on the island. The singer/songwriter relocated to Tennessee at 20 years old where he began gigging and attended Tennessee Tech University as a walk-on football player.
Since being named the 2019 “The Voice” winner Hoot spends much of his time touring throughout the United States opening for such groups as Alabama, Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Big & Rich and Rodney Atkins.