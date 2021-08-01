PAW PAW — Van Buren County is known for its beaches and inland lakes, but it’s also home to three of the most innovative growing small businesses in Michigan.
At the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala in July three Van Buren firms – Barber Packaging of Bangor, Riveer Environmental of South Haven and Tri-Mation Industries of Mattawan – were named to this year’s Michigan Celebrates Small Business list of “50 companies in Michigan to Watch.”
The trio of Van Buren companies was selected out of a field of 575 companies who applied for the annual recognition.
“Pretty impressive,” said Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris, who attended the event of 600 people at the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State University, July 20. “What a great testament to the grit, determination, innovation and entrepreneurial attitude of these companies located right here in Van Buren County.”
Michigan Celebrates Small Business recognizes companies that have a significant impact in Michigan in terms of growth, innovation, and job creation.
Michigan Celebrates Small Business was founded in 2003 by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Association of Michigan, the Edward Lowe Foundation, the Small Business Administration of Michigan, and the Michigan Small Business Development Center to recognize growing companies in Michigan.
Over the past four years, the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch in 2021 racked up some impressive statistics, according to information provided by Benton Harbor-based Kinexus, which managed this week’s awards gala.
From 2017 – 2020, the “Michigan 50 companies for 2021” generated $1 billion in revenue and added 1,038 employees, reflecting a 33.9 percent increase in revenue and a 77.9 percent increase in jobs for those four years.
That translates into a 10.3 percent annual revenue growth, and a 21.4 percent increase in jobs, according to Market Van Buren economic development organization statistics. Furthermore, The Michigan 50 companies project for this year a 31.9 percent increase in revenue and a 24.3 percent increase in employees compared to 2020, which translates into a total of $1.4 billion in revenue and 1,615 employees over the five-year period – a 76.5 percent hike in revenue, and a 121.2 percent jump in jobs since 2016.
Representatives from the Van Buren County companies that were honored at the ceremony were appreciative of being included on the list of Michigan 50 Companies to Watch.
“From our humble beginnings in our founders’ garage, we have stayed focused on driving innovative solutions to our clients,” said John Goodell, general manager of Riveer. “Being able to celebrate tonight with our peers from Van Buren county was incredible and shows the depth of talent this community has to offer.”
Luke Barber, president of Barber Packaging said, “We are extremely honored to be among the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch. I would like to thank our team being resilient throughout the last year and pivoting our operations to better serve the medical community,” he said regarding Barber’s decision to produce face shields and other personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The president of Tri-Mation Industries echoed the other company officials’ comments.
“We’re excited to receive this honor alongside two other Van Buren County employers. We would like to thank our team for allowing us to compete in an ever-changing environment,” said Blaine Borkowski.
