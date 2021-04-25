Mayor Scott Smith will seek his third two-year term in office in the upcoming August Primary, but will be challenged by two other candidates.
Both Ahmmad Goodwin and Tim Stegeman, along with Smith, turned in their paperwork to run for the office of mayor in the primary, Aug. 3.
Tuesday marked the final day that South Haven city residents could file for office for the upcoming city council election.
All three candidates have experience serving on city boards and commissions.
Goodwin competed for a Ward 1 council seat in 2019 but lost to current Ward 1 council member Joe Reeser. Goodwin is employed at Vibrocoustic’s test lab engineering and also serves as a member of the South Haven Housing Commission.
Stegeman is chair of the city’s planning commission and was named president of the Michigan Steelheaders in 2019. He is also quite active with South Haven Steelheaders and is a member of the Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge.
Smith is completing his second term as mayor. He is an occupational therapist at Bronson South Haven Hospital and an adjunct professor for Western Michigan University’s Department of Occupational Therapy. In the past, he has served on the city planning commission along with several other boards.
Also squaring off in the Aug. 3 primary are three newcomers who hope to win one of two Ward 2 seats that are available, following current Ward 2 council member Chris Campbell’s decision not to seek re-election. The newcomers are Kam Daugherty, Wendi Onuki and Bob Overheul.
During the primary, the top two vote getters for the office of Mayor and Ward 2 council seat will proceed to the general election, Nov. 2.
In the other races, both incumbent Ward 1 council member Joe Reeser and Ward 3 council member George Sleeper are running for office unopposed.