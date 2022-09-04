A strong line of thunderstorms that crossed through Michigan this past week knocked out power to thousands of Consumers Energy electric customers throughout Michigan, including ones in Van Buren and Allegan counties.
Consumers customers in Casco Township, along with portions of Grand Junction, Lee Township, Bangor, Lawrence, Covert and Almena Township were among the households without power.
The storm happened Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, and affected approximately 160,000 Consumers customers throughout Michigan.
Consumers Energy customers in Casco Township, along with portions of Grand Junction, Lee Township, Bangor, Lawrence and Almena Township were without power for several days while electrical crews worked to repair lines and clear fallen trees and limbs.
By Wednesday, Consumers had restored electricity to 99 percent of its customers in Michigan affected by power outages caused by the storm.