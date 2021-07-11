BENTON TOWNSHIP — Tickets for The Mendel Center 2021-22 season are now on sale to the public through The Mendel Center website at www.TheMendelCenter.com/events. Tickets are also available by phone through The Mendel Center Box Office at (269) 927-8700, option 1, and in person through the Box Office in the Grand Upton Hall lobby at 2755 E. Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, entrance 3 off Yore Avenue, beginning at 2 pm.
Series ticket packages continue to be available to anyone purchasing three or more Mendel Center season events. Series packages include special benefits, discounts, and access to pre-sale ticket packages next season. The Mendel Center 2021-22 season line-up includes:
Special Engagement – Drive-in Live Concert with Gary Roland and The Landsharks Band: Saturday, Aug. 28, Gates open at 5:30 pm, Music Begins at 7 p.m., $25
Folk Legacy Trio: Saturday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $35 – $65
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series – Jon Meacham: Presidential historian & Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $50 – $80
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series – National Geographic Live: Brian Skerry: Underwater photographer, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $50 – $80
Special Engagement – The Accidentals with Sawyer Fredericks: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $20 – $50
Motown All-Star Spectacular: Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., $35 – $65
Discovery Series – Halcyon Shows presents Aureum: An Aerial and Acrobatic Adventure Tale: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $26 – $48
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless: Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $34 – $58
ABBA Mania: Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $27 – $57
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series: Mo Rocca: CBS News correspondent, podcaster, & TV personality, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, 7:30 p.m., $50 – $80
Discovery Series: National Geographic Live – Filipe DeAndrade: Untamed: Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 7 p.m., $30 – $50
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series – Alan Alda: TV icon, science communicator: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $50 – $80
Discovery Series – National Geographic Live – Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 7 p.m., $30 – $50
Discovery Series: The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake: Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 7 p.m., $32 – $54
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series: Bill Nye: Science educator, television personality, & CEO of The Planetary Society: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m., $50 – $80
Discovery Series – Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 8 p.m., $26 – $48
Special Engagement – Winter Delights Festival: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
Discovery Series – National Geographic Live – Kara Cooney: When Women Ruled the World: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 7 p.m., $30 – $50
Stars of the Sixties featuring Jay & the Americans, The Cyrkle, and Chris Ruggiero: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 7:30 p.m., $35 – $65
STOMP: Friday, April 1, 2022, 7 p.m., $35 – $60
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series – Henry Winkler: Emmy Award-winning actor, author, director, & producer: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 7:30 p.m. $50 – $80
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series – Lara Logan, Award-winning broadcast journalist: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 7:30 p.m., $50 – $80
Zoned General Admission Seating – For the 2021-22 season, seating for all Mainstage events will be general admission by zone – two or three zones on the main floor plus one zone in the balcony. Because of potential changes in allowable seating capacities and configurations, this plan allows for seating flexibility, provides patron health protections, and reduces potential disruption for ticket holders.
Online Live Stream Option – Knowing that some people may not be ready or able to attend in-person events right away, select events will be available for live stream viewing from home.