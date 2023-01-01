A blizzard that changed Christmas plans for many people, five drownings that occurred during the spring and summer months, and a company’s hope to keep the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant operating are among the top stories that occurred during 2022 in the South Haven area.
A synopsis of the Top 10 stories follows:
New Palisades owner tries to keep plant open
In May, Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township went offline after 50 years of service. But its new owner – Holtec International – charged with dismantling the plant after acquiring it from Entergy Corp. – launched a second effort in December to secure funds to restart the plant.
Prior to closing, Palisades had employed approximately 600 workers, most of whom either retired or obtained jobs at other Entergy plants or through other private sector companies. However, in July and most recently in December, Holtec chose to apply to the Department of Energy civil nuclear credit program to secure funds to restart the plant.
Palisades, which is licensed to operate through 2031, shut down two weeks earlier than expected in May. Since then, Holtec has begun decommissioning the power plant in Covert Township, but has refrained from taking any permanent action.
The application window will open in late January 2023, and Pat O’Brien, director of government affairs and communications for Holtec, said the company hopes to submit its application shortly thereafter.
“We still think this is a good opportunity, and we really want to say we put our best foot forward and gave our best effort,” O’Brien said in an interview.
Blizzard mars many people’s Christmas plans
Many people in the South Haven area spent a quiet Christmas at home after a blizzard swept through much of the Great Lakes region Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, dumping 12-15 inches of snow in the South Haven area and bringing with it sustained, high winds. Businesses, municipal governments and schools closed early on Dec. 23 while motorists were warned to stay off roadways. The blizzard-like conditions continued Christmas Eve prompting a number of churches to cancel their annual Christmas Eve services.
Five drownings occur in Lake Michigan, Black River
Although the record-high water levels on Lake Michigan from 2020 subsided somewhat in 2022, higher-than-normal water conditions continued to exist, claiming the lives of four swimmers within a two-week span during the summer, while a fifth person died in the Black River after falling off a water-front deck at a local hotel in the spring.
The first drowning occurred April 30 when a 25-year-old man from Indiana fell over a deck railing at a hotel overlooking the Black River, landed on a deck below, hit his head and drowned.
The next set of drownings occurred off of North Beach in July, when a 33-year-old man from Ohio and 7-year-old child from Texas, vacationing with family members, entered the water and were swept away by strong currents.
Two adults entered the water to help the children. Two were rescued; however, the 7-year-old child did not make it. The Texas man also succumbed to the strong currents. Witnesses said although yellow flags warning caution for entering the water were in place at the time, weather conditions worsened quickly leading to higher waves.
The final two drownings happened a month later in August, when two swimmers, 22-year-old Kory Ernster from Novi, and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Emily MacDonald from Columbus, Mich., were lost in the high waves in Lake Michigan off of South Beach.
The drownings occurred despite new safety efforts that were initiated by the city in 2020, following record-high water levels on Lake Michigan that claimed the lives of three swimmers. More safety efforts were approved in early 2022 with city council’s decision to install new gates at the piers to prevent people from walking on the structures during inclement water conditions and fines of up to $1,000 for people swimming during red flag water conditions or walking or jumping off the piers into the water.
Short-term rental debate revs up in 2022
Even though South Haven city officials in 2016 enacted an ordinance to limit the number of homes that can be used for short-term rentals and later increased fees for short-term rental operators, a group of residents in the city, in 2022, wanted additional steps to be taken.
Neighborhoods Need Neighbors conducted a survey of registered voters in the spring of 2022 to assess if people wanted fewer short-term rental homes within the city limits. Based on the results, the group, during the fall, launched a petition effort to force a referendum to reduce the number of short-term rentals from over 500 to 250 through attrition, and to limit the number of STR homes to two per extended block. The petition, however, did not conform to election law wording, according to city officials, nor could the second clause of limiting STR homes to two per extended block be enforced legally. The Neighborhoods Need Neighbors group however hopes to continue its efforts, citing concerns that short-term rental homes are driving up the cost of dwellings in the city, making homes non-affordable for families who may want to locate to South Haven.
City officials have said they understand the issues and are in the process of conducting an economic impact study to determine if short-term rentals are detrimental to the South Haven area economy, overall. Results of the study are expected to be released in early 2023.
Significant athletic facility upgrades for SH Schools
Residents in South Haven Public School district began to see significant improvements to high school athletic facilities in 2022, following voter approval of a $34.7 million bond issue in 2021 to upgrade buildings and athletic grounds throughout the school system.
The first of the upgrades – athletic facilities – began in the spring of 2022, with school district officials allocating $7.8 million to construct new tennis courts at the high school, new handicap-accessible bleachers, a new track, team room and new restrooms at Ratcliffe Field, new fencing for the high school baseball and softball fields, a new athletic restroom facility at the high school and upgrade to the Aylworth Avenue soccer fields.
More bond issue improvements will be taking place over the next several years, with district officials choosing athletic improvements first, due to supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven up the price of mechanical, electrical and other goods needed to make upgrades to district buildings.
Building improvements are expected to start in the summers of 2023 and 2024 with $6.2 million of the bond issue earmarked for health and security improvements to Maple Grove, Lincoln and North Shore elementary schools.
Those improvements include new generators, improved air-quality systems, increased security to entryways and classrooms, a new secure entryway to North Shore Elementary School, electrical upgrades, and new flooring and other amenities in several of the elementary schools.
Other improvement projects that are part of the bond issue include renovating the National Guard Armory building the district acquired a decade ago for central administration offices, the bus garage and storage capacity. Once the armory is renovated, the district plans to sell its current administrative office building and bus garage on Green Street. The other major bond issue project includes upgrades to Baseline Middle School in terms of electrical, mechanical, security, air-handling, indoor lighting and roofing improvements.
VB County addresses internet needs for rural residents
Van Buren County Commissioners along with municipalities throughout the county began addressing lack of reliable highs-speed internet services in rural areas in 2022. In January, Van Buren County commissioners decided to allocate $7 million toward broadband expansion throughout the county, and contracted with DCS Technology Design to conduct a survey of properties throughout the county to determine which ones lacked reliable broadband services.
The survey revealed that 24 percent of occupied properties – about 10,000, most located in rural areas – do not have access to broadband internet.
The good news for the county is nearly 4,000 of those dwellings and businesses are in the process of being served with internet through Bloomingdale Communications, leaving about 6,000 properties unserved.
The bad news, however, is that DCS Technology Design estimates it could cost anywhere from $33 million to $64 million to provide broadband services to the remaining properties.
Van Buren County officials, along with Market Van Buren economic development organization, and rural municipal leaders will be working together over the next year with internet companies that provide broadband services, to determine the most cost-effective way to extend fast-speed internet to unserved rural areas.
Maritime Museum’s new Heritage Center opens
After several years of fundraising efforts, the Michigan Maritime Museum unveiled its new $3.6 million two-story Heritage Center in August. The 17,000-square-foot center, which replaces the former one-story museum, contains a large exhibit hall on the first floor, two-story atrium, a spacious room for education classes and workshops, along with a reception area for visitors and offices for staff. The upstairs contains conference rooms, along with an event space and a catering kitchen for gatherings.
The Heritage Center is part of the museum’s $8 million expansion project, whose fundraising efforts have been realized over the past several years.
The $3.6 million Heritage Center was just one component of the museum’s “Launching a Legacy” expansion project. The first phase entailed purchase of the nearby historic Jensen fishery buildings and docks along the Black River near the Dyckman Avenue Drawbridge, partial restoration of two of the fishery buildings, and shoreline improvements to protect against erosion.
The second phase of the project, which also began in 2022, entails improvements to the museum’s waterfront boardwalk and docks, complete restoration of the historic Jensen buildings and property, and construction of a new lookout tower building.
State OK’s significant grant for Kal-Haven trail improvements
Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced in 2022 to invest $5 million in funding through the Building Michigan Together Plan to resurface the western portion of the trail from South Haven to Bloomingdale by 2026.
Part of those plans would lead to the widening and resurfacing of the trail, along with the replacement of three bridge structures – including the Donald F. Nichols covered bridge, near the South Haven trailhead. DNR officials say the bridge superstructures date back to the late 1800s when they were used by railroad companies.
Replacement of the covered bridge caused concern by South Haven area residents along with Scott Reinert, a member of the South Haven Area Recreational Authority and former director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who said the bridge has become a landmark on the trail that is used by thousands of walkers and bicyclists each year.
No final decision had been made in 2022 regarding a design for the covered bridge’s replacement, but Rienert along with the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail stated they will work with DNR officials to come up with a solution which could involve the possibility of preserving the covered bridge.
“We believe that if the problem is one of money ... the earlier we know what the costs would be to retain that beloved icon, the sooner we can get the community organized to raise the funds required to keep it in place, give it a new roof, and some much-needed love and care so that it can be done as part of the overall resurfacing project,” said Jeff Green, interim director of the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, in an interview in October.
Credit union announces major investment in downtown SH
Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union announced in 2022 its plans to construct a new four-story mixed-use development in downtown South Haven. The company purchased three parcels of property at 412, 414 and 416 Phoenix Street, which are currently home to the former Great Lakes Eye Care building and an adjoining parking lot.
The company, however, ran into a road block when finding out the city’s zoning ordinance only allows for 3.5-story buildings downtown. Consumers came back in July with revised plans to construct a three-story building with the first floor reserved for a credit union branch and additional retail space, along with the second and third stories being used for market-rate apartments.
The company’s original plans for a four-story building could be realized, though. South Haven Planning Commission began analyzing the city’s zoning ordinance on height restrictions in the central business district, following questions from Consumers Credit Union. Company officials countered that the ordinance allows for buildings to be a maximum of 45 feet tall, while limited to 3.5 stories. Consumers officials told city officials 45 feet is sufficient for a four-story building and that the additional 3.5-story stipulation was vague for developers in the sense that the top half-story could only be used for decorative tops to the roofs, decks or slanted roofs.
Planners began analyzing the current zoning ordinance in the fall of 2022 but have not yet made a final recommendation.
New senior center opens its doors in South Haven
Senior Services of Van Buren Couny unveiled its new $3.1 million facility in May to serve older adults in the South Haven area. The non-profit obtained the building by the Murk family, who sold the former store – valued at $2.5 million – to Senor Service for only $400,000 in 2018,
Senior Services spent the previous several years renovating the former Village Market store on M-140 Highway into a facility featuring a large dining space, cafe, full-service kitchen, pickleball courts, a walking track, fitness room, theater, computer and arts rooms, lending closet for medical equipment, along with several other breakout rooms and office space for Senior Services staff. The 47,000-square-foot building is also home to two businesses and a non-profit – Moore Pharmacy and Pure Salon and Spa, along with South Haven Community Foundation, who pay rent to Senior Services.
Since opening, Senior Village has proved to be quite popular with older adults. A grocery store parking lot that sat empty after Village Market closed, is now full of vehicles during the day who take part in the variety of activities, lunches and events offered through Senior Services.