PULLMAN — As Allegan County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a shooting that left a family of four dead a week ago other family members and the community are grappling with its aftermath.
Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, his long-time partner Cindy Clouse, 35, and their two children, 14-year-old Autumn and 10-year-old Mackenzie, were killed in their home in what sheriff’s officials have described as an apparent homicide/suicide.
The sheriff’s department first heard about the shooting deaths when they received a 911 call at 12:35 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to a sheriff’s news release. The man who called said he had gone to the Hagger and Clouse residence on 54th Street, just north of 111th Avenue, to check on family members inside. After they did not respond he looked into a window and saw one of the family members unresponsive in a bedroom of the bi-level residence. The home is in Lee Township northeast of South Haven.
When deputies arrived they found the family of four deceased from apparent gunshot wounds and in a news release issued Jan. 8, Lt. Mike Brown stated, “it appears Mr. Hagger shot himself after shooting the other three victims.”
News of the shooting shocked neighbors including Jessi Stainbrook, who lives nearby.
“It’s very tragic,” Stainbrook said. Stainbrook said she did not know the Hagger and Clouse family personally, but news of the shooting shocked her children, particularly her 12-year-old daughter who is friends with a girl who lives near the Hagger and Clouse home.
“My daughter asked me to explain why it happened and was scared. I told her these tragedies are usually domestic related,” Stainbrook said.
Allegan County Sheriff’s authorities announced this past Tuesday they think the motivating factor in the shooting may have been Cindy Clouse’s decision to leave Hagger.
“Through witness interviews and evidence at the scene we believe Cindy was preparing to leave the relationship with Roger (Kyle) Hagger. This may have been a motivating factor,” said Detective Lt. Mike Brown of the sheriff’s office.
A sister of Cindy Clouse said she believes there were domestic issues going on between Roger Hagger and Cindy Clouse.
“She wanted to leave him and was packing her bags to do so,” said Amy Clouse of Coloma. “She didn’t tell us much, just that he was controlling. We never expected him to be capable of hurting her or the girls. There was a side to him we didn’t know. If we did know we would have helped her leave.”
The Herald-Palladium reached out to several relatives of Roger Kyle Hagger last week but did not receive response.
Although Roger Hagger and Cindy Clouse weren’t married, they had been together for 16 years, according to Amy Clouse, and were the biological parents of their two daughters.
Cindy had worked at a nursing home in Holland and “fell in love with helping the older generation,” Amy Clouse said. “My girls called her the ‘cool aunt.’ She loved animals. She had chickens, two goats, a pig and her doggies. She was also the shining light, and we all looked forward to seeing her pull in the driveway.”
Amy Clouse went on to say her daughters would play with Cindy’s daughters and that they miss their cousins.
“I told my girls always have them in your heart so they can still experience new exciting things with them,” Amy Clouse said.
Autumn was an eighth-grader at Fennvile Middle School while Mackenzie was in fourth grade. Autumn would have celebrated her 14th birthday, Jan. 10.
“She was so excited about turning 14 and learning how to drive,” Amy Clouse said. “She wanted to become a dermatologist so she could help build confidence in people that felt insecure about themselves. ... Mackenzie was our girly girl whose hair had to be stylish and cute. She wanted to be a cop to help others and have a cop dog because she loved animals.”
The loss of the two girls impacted students and staff at Fennville Public Schools, where grief counseling took place on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 8-9, not only for students, but staff and members of the community.
“The staff, students, and community of Fennville Public Schools are deeply saddened by the death of Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger,” Superintendent Jim Greydanus stated in a news release issued Monday to regional media. “As our staff have reflected on their memories of both precious girls, they describe them as kind, responsible, friendly, smiling, always doing the right thing, and truly remarkable students.”
Grief counseling was provided by the Allegan Area ESA, Van Buren Intermediate School District, OnPoint, Health West, Allegan and Van Buren Victim Services Units as well as other Fennville area agencies.
To help the Clouse family with burial expenses for Cindy Clouse and the couple’s children, Amy Clouse has started a GoFundMe page, with the hope of raising $30,000. As of two days after the shooting, more than $10,000 had been pledged by donors.
“They deserved the world but we can’t give them that,” Amy Clouse stated on the GoFundMe page. “But with help we can say goodbye the right way.”