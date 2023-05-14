From left: Dave Lorenz of Travel Michigan; Jen Sistrunk, director of the South Haven / Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau; Trent Bulat of the Visitors Bureau; and Tom Daldin, host of the PBS show “Under the Radar” pose for a photo at the University of Michigan stadium, which served as the opening venue, May 8, for Pure Michigan’s kickoff to National Travel and Tourism Week. Daldin visited South Haven this past Thursday to conduct a live webcast as part of Pure Michigan’s stop in South Haven.