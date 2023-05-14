Live music, food and a live webcast featuring Tom Daldin, host of the PBS travel show, “Under the Radar” were featured this past Thursday as South Haven ushered in the upcoming summer tourism season.
South Haven was chosen as a stop this past week along with four other cities throughout the state as part of Pure Michigan’s celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week. The celebration in South Haven took place Thursday at the Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
“This is going to be a great celebration for visitors and locals of all ages to celebrate the tourism industry and its i impact on the South Haven community,” said Jen Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, prior to the event.
The festivities began at noon with the opening of the Food Truck Frenzy, featuring Fruit Street Kitchen, El Amigo Pepe, Momma’s TJM BBQ, and VanHorn Concessions. DJ Trenton Trim of South Haven spun his rock and dance tunes on vinyl from noon-5 .pm., and beach rockers Nautic Bound performed live music from 5 p.m.-7 pm. At 7 p.m., Dave Lorenz of Travel Michigan and Tom Daldin, host of “Under the Radar,” a show that explores travel sites throughout Michigan, interviewed members of South Haven’s travel and tourism industry for a live webcast.
Tourism plays a big role in South Haven’s economy, according to Sistrunk. Figures compiled through the Michigan Economic Development Commission indicated that in 2021, tourism generated $148.6 million in revenue for businesses throughout Van Buren County (primarily South Haven), along with $36.1 million in wages and employed 2,092 workers.
“Community visitors and their economic impact are often a driving force behind improved quality of life for full-time and part-time South Haven residents,” Sistrunk said. “Our openness to visitors creates the opportunity to make our hometown a better place to live, play and work.”
In the past, Travel Michigan kicked off National Travel and Tourism Week on Mackinac Island. However, this year, its staff decided to change things up a bit by traveling to five different cities.
“This year, the Pure Michigan campaign chose to take the show on the road with the PBS hit show, ‘Under the Radar’ to explore five different Michigan destinations that represent all corners of the state,” Sistrunk said.
The week began on Monday, May 8, at the University of Michigan football field in Ann Arbor, traveled to the Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie, Tuesday, the Terrace Inn in Charlevoix, and Thursday at the Huron Street pavilion in South Haven. The tour concluded Friday, May 12 at the Dryden Building in downtown Flint.
Sistrunk said she was proud South Haven was chosen as part of this year’s celebration.
“The South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s membership with the Tourism Coalition of Michigan and partnership with Pure Michigan made South Haven an ideal location for this year’s traveling show across Michigan,” she said.