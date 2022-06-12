SH Tribune offers opt-out option for part-time residents
The South Haven Tribune offers an opt-out delivery option for people who live part-time in the South Haven area and aren’t always available to pick up the Sunday Tribune at their homes on a regular basis. If you would like to opt out of regular delivery, please email Julie Simpleman at jsimpleman@pmginmi.com. South Haven Tribunes are available, free of charge, to part-time residents who opt out of home delivery at the following locations: South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St., and at a news stand in the 400 block of Phoenix Street, across the street from Golden Brown Bakery.