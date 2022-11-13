The votes are in for the 2022 South Haven Tribune's Best of South Haven contest.
Tribune readers voted online earlier this fall choosing their favorite restaurants, cultural attractions, shops, recreational activities, health-related businesses, and more.
Readers were asked to cast their votes in 65 categories under the headings of Food, Shopping, Activities, Business People, Services and Odds & Ends.
As in the past, voters cast the most votes for categories related to food. Businesses that earned the most votes in several of the food-related categories included The Lodge restaurant, which earned first place for seafood, specialty drinks, best bartender, best hamburger and best lunch. Taste restaurant also earned top kudos for being the favorite restaurant, overall among voters, and for its chef, Joel Gesiakowski.
All of the results from the 2022 Best of South Haven can be seen in our special section in today's South Haven Tribune.