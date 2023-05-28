Two South Haven military veterans will pay tribute on Memorial Day to the many U.S. military personnel who died during the Vietnam War.
Retired Army Major Craig Massey and U.S. Navy veteran Paul Hogan will recite the names, at noon, of the 2,654 fallen U.S. military personnel who served in the Vietnam Theater of Operations. The roll call will take place in front of South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St., and will last approximately two hours.
The roll call will begin with the raising of the U.S. flag from half staff to full staff and the playing of the National Anthem.
Over the past several years, both Massey and Hogan have conducted similar roll calls on Memorial Day for fallen U.S. military personnel from various wars, including the War in Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
“This year is noteworthy, as 50 years have passed since the final American military forces left Vietnam and our remaining prisoners of war were returned,” Massey said. “We owe these who died an un-payable debt of gratitude for their honorable service.”