A popular art fair that attracts more than 100 artists, a fireworks display and a parade featuring 50 entries will be part of this weekend’s 4th of July events in South Haven.
The Art Fair opened Saturday at Stanley Johnston Park on Dyckman Avenue and continues today (Sunday) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This year’s juried event, organized by the South Haven Center for the Arts, includes works of art in 13 media categories, such as clay, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and wood, according to a news release from the art center.
In addition to all the artwork on display, visitors can also enjoy food from a variety of vendors and family activities, including a family art tent, sponsored by the South Haven Center for the Arts, Henna tattoos, a caricature artist and a performance by the Casco Community Band at 2 p.m. today (Sunday).
Light up the Lake fireworks
The annual Light up the Lake fireworks display is scheduled to ignite at approximately 10:20 p.m., Monday, July 3 along the Lake Michigan waterfront in South Haven.
The fireworks, which last approximately 20 minutes, will be ignited from the North pier, which will be closed to the public during the day of July 3. Best viewing of the display can be seen from the South and North beaches, Kids Corner park, and other small beaches and access points along Lake Michigan.
During the fireworks display the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge’s last opening for boats will take place at 9:30 p.m. Marine patrol units will then close the Black River channel to boat traffic until after the show at approximately 10:42 p.m., according to a news release from the South Haven Police Department. The bridge will remain open for pedestrian and vehicle traffic for approximately a half an hour after the show. At 11:15 p.m.., the bridge will be raised to allow boat traffic to pass. The bridge will remain open approximately an hour until all boat traffic has passed through. As a result, vehicle and pedestrian traffic will not be able to cross the bridge during that time period.
4th of July parade
The annual South Haven 4th of July parade is expected to step off at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, at South Haven High School. The parade will follow a route along Elkenburg Street, Kalamazoo Street, Phoenix Street, Broadway Avenue, Huron Street and Center Street before returning to the high school.
The parade includes approximately 50 entrants including Blossomtime community floats, the Casco Community Band, youth and church organizations, the Kalamazoo Corvette Club and area businesses.
The parade is sponsored by the South Haven Tribune, South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club.