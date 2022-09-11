BANGOR — An alleged dispute over the sale of a truck led to shots being fired this past weekend and an ensuing felony assault investigation is now underway by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident involved a 45-year-old man from Bangor and a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo.
Van Buren County deputies and Michigan State troopers were called at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, to a residence in the 46000 block of M-43 Highway regarding two men, armed with handguns.
While en route to the scene, law enforcement personnel were told that shots had been fired and one of the subjects had fled the scene.
Police said they determined the 24-yearold Kalamazoo man arrived at the residence of the 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck. An argument ensued between the two men and about eight shots were fired.
However, no injuries were sustained by anyone.
The investigation was ongoing as of last week with the report being forwarded to the Van Buren County prosecutor for review. As of last week the sheriff’s department did not release further information about the incident.