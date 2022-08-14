ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players will be premiering its first production of the play troupe’s 90th season – Monty Python’s Spamalot.
The production will be staged Sept. 9-25 at the Twin City Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Monty Python’s Spamalot, with book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, is a new musical, based on the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.The musical is the winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Tickets are $10-$15 (plus a $1 fee per ticket). Tickets and Flex passes are available online at twincity players.org or through the TCP box office at 269-429-0400. Performance dates are Sept. 9-25, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p,m, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., at the TCP Playhouse. Face masks are required.
The show is directed by Scott Bradford who is assisted by Assistant Director Cassidy Vlietstra, Student Director Elise Bradford, Music Director Tim McFeeters, Tech Director Marty Golob, Choreographer Belle Schmidt, Stage Manager Wendy Golob, Costumers Reta Trux and Barbara Stepka, and Properties Eni Buckhanan. Cast members are Christian Hurdle, Juliet Golob, Nathan Neidlinger, John Golob, Will Flaherty, Jacob Holmes, Joshua Bennett, Kelsey Trux, Alexandra Newman, Kaley Schmidt, Laura Gomez, Jessica Lewis, Jana Tahtinen, Allen Pille, Matt “Dolphy” Clark, John Rogers, Joe Daniel, Wayne Buckhanan, Marty Golob, Beth DeCoursey, Andrew Glisson, Ash, Mel Weber, Tom Gess, Zach Puplis and Liam Diefenbach.