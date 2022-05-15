ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players plans to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid, June 3-26 as part of its 89th Mainstage Season.
Based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, the musical includes such songs as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Tickets are $10 – $15 (plus a $1 fee per ticket). Tickets are available online at twincityplayers.org or through the TCP box office at 269-429-0400. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., at the TCP Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Cast members are Tana Johnson, Jake Zapor, Kelsey Trux, Marty Golob, Adrienne Glisson, Lucia V., Joshua Bennett, Allen Pille, Jessica Lewis, Cassi File, Joe Daniel, Rebekah Woodward, Franky Paypa, Avery Saylor, Kaley Schmidt, Laura Simmons, Johnna Bither, Zach Puplis, Roberta Marszalec and Kent Dyer.