The works of two South Haven artists will soon be on display at Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum.
Robin Reva’s exhibit is set to open Aug. 7 and continue through Aug. 20, while Kayla Wyszynski Ridley’s exhibit will open Sept. 11 and continue to Oct. 2 at the museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. An opening reception is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. for Reva, while Ridley’s opening reception will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Robin Reva, is a well-known Southwest Michigan artist working in watercolor and acrylic, according to Joan Hiddema of the museum.
“She is most noted for her 63 original watercolors installed in the new wing during the restoration of the Grand Rapids Pantland Hotel, now the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel,” Hiddema said.
Reva continues to focus on realistic or impressionistic flora, beach landscape and textural two-dimensional work. She has earned awards from exhibits and competitions in Michigan, North Carolina and Mississippi. Her studio is in South Haven and she is a retired school art instructor.
Ridley is a fine artist and muralist, whose works can be seen on exterior walls throughout South Haven. She graduated from Kendall College of Art and Design with a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration in 2014. Following her graduation, she received her first major commission – a mural welcoming visitors to the city of South Haven. Her other murals can be seen at Kids Corner Park, on an exterior wall of Rock ‘n Road cycle shop and the exterior wall of Michigan Theatre. She is currently working with South Haven High School students to complete a mural at the south entrance to the high school.