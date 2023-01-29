Normally, Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church in Covert Township provides help to Covert area residents in need. But when Rev. Henry Allen recently drove by a South Haven church and saw a sign promoting a fundraiser to help children in war-torn Ukraine, he couldn’t help but wonder how his congregation might be able to help.
The result is his church’s $300 contribution this past week toward a fundraiser to help young Ukrainian war victims who have lost limbs, to be flown to hospitals in the United States to receive rehabilitation and prosthetics.
“I saw a sign outside the church for a fundraiser for Ukraine,” Allen said. “Whenever we see something like that we want to be involved.”
The Covert’s church’s contribution is part of First Congregational Church of South Haven’s efforts to raise money for Washington DC-based Ukraine House’s Unbreakable project, a program to bring Ukrainian children, who have lost limbs, to the United States to undergo treatment and get fitted for prosthetics.
First Congregational’s mission board hopes to raise at least $2,000 for the Unbreakable fund, according to Patty Gruber.
The mission board was approached several weeks ago by an anonymous donor who agreed to provide up to a $1,000 matching grant, a gesture that helped to spark the fundraiser, which continues through Feb. 12.
“We’ve already received $500 toward the match,” Gruber said.
She and Pastor Allen hope to raise even more than $2,000 toward helping injured Ukrainian children.
“When you see a country devastated by war you have compassion to help others less fortunate,” Allen said.
Area residents who want to donate to First Congregational Church’s Ukrainian fundraising project can drop off or mail a check to the church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven MI 49090. For more information about the project, call First Congregational Church interim pastor Dani Veenstra, 637-3804.
For more information about the Unbreakable program, visit ukrainehouse.us/projects