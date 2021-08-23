SOUTH HAVEN — Two people are dead and another was injured in the aftermath of a Friday shooting that took place at a South Haven pier, police said.
According to a news release, police and emergency vehicles responded to calls shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for an active shooter at the city’s South Beach and South Pier.
Two individuals were found dead on the pier, with one of them determined by police to be the shooter. A third individual was found injured and flown by helicopter to a Kalamazoo hospital.
Police identified Aidan Ingalls, 19, of Bangor, as the shooter who shot himself after killing a man and critically injuring his wife.
Police said they were not releasing the victims’ names at this time.
“There is no further public safety threat at this time,” South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said in the news release. “A motive is unknown as well as any relationship between the shooter and victims. It is suspected the shooting may have been random.”
Police confirmed this was a random act as they said there was no known relationship between Ingalls and the victims. According to police, Ingalls acted alone in the shooting.
Officers recovered two firearms, including a 9 mm handgun and a pellet gun. At least a dozen spent casings were found Friday, however, police are unsure how many shots were fired.
According to Herald-Palladium archives, Ingalls was the former Paw Paw student who planned an attack on his high school in March 2018.
Ingalls, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty in Van Buren County Juvenile Court to a count of felony explosives and a count of possessing a firearm in 2018.
At the time of his arrest, authorities said Ingalls had created a detailed plan to shoot and kill classmates and others at the school. Authorities also recovered a “bomb book” and found guns, jars with fuses, part of a pipe, ammunition and a pressure cooker.
In June 2018, a Van Buren County judge sentenced Ingalls to spend a year in a residential treatment center under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Human Services. According to HP archives, Ingalls was to remain under supervision until his 19th birthday through the juvenile justice system.
Witnessing the shooting
A video blogger, who goes by Kevin Live, began livestreaming on Facebook when he said he thought there were fireworks coming from the pier.
“We thought it was fireworks, seeing everybody running at first. I’m pretty sure he’s neutralized,” he said when the audio started on the video. “It looks like he shot himself. ... I got to gather myself. I was not coming up here to stream today.”
Police officers are later seen in the video placing crime scene tape across the entrance to the South Pier.
The video blogger said he heard multiple shots fired. He added that someone was on the ground, and someone was taken from the pier on a stretcher.
Both piers and the South Beach parking lot were closed afterward.
Witnesses reported seeing all traffic along the Black River at Lake Michigan being halted Friday as divers searched for a weapon in the channel.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call South Haven police at 637-5151.
South Haven police were assisted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, Allegan and Van Buren County dive teams, South Haven Department of Public Works and the South Haven Information Technology Department.