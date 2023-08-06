Two free concerts will be in store for people attending this year's National Blueberry Festival.
The evening entertainment begins Thursday with Shred is Dead, a progressive high-octane performance of Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band music led by guitar and vocalist Marcus Rezak of Chicago.
The concert will take place from 8-10 p.m., Thursday, at Riverfront Park.
Rezak, an accomplished guitarist, released a new album in 2021. His band performs throughout the United States. He is a Berklee School of Music alumnus who recruits musicians to tour with his band, to entertain audiences with his re-imagined Grateful Dead tunes as well as his own songs.
In addition to his bachelor of music degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass., he also holds a master of music degree in jazz composition from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.
On Friday, Blueberry Festival participants can listen to the All American Funk Parade band from Grand Rapids. That concert will take place from 8-10 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Water Street. The band has performed throughout various venues throughout Southwest and West Michigan over the past several years.
The two evening concerts are sponsored by North Bay Produce.