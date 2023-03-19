Two Kalamazoo men face multiple weapon and drug offenses following a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday morning, March 15, in South Haven.
South Haven police received a call at 2 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
The caller told police seven to eight suspects were outside and that two sedans were leaving the scene.
Police responding to the scene noticed a sedan leaving the area and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. A high-speed pursuit began in South Haven Township and ended about 30 miles east, near the Van Buren and Kalamazoo County line. A Van Buren County deputy deployed stop sticks that destroyed several tires on the suspect’s vehicle.
When searching the vehicle, police found two handguns, with one matching the same caliber of spent shell casings found by South Haven police at the original crime scene in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue. One of the handguns was found to have been stolen while the other was not registered.
Police said they were able to find an article of clothing at the scene on Michigan Avenue that linked one of the suspects to the shooting. The two suspects were arrested and taken to Van Buren County jail.
As of Wednesday, police said no one was injured during the shooting.
Other police agencies that assisted during the high-speed chase included Bangor Police Department, Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Mattawan Police Department.