SOUTH HAVEN — Two men from Lawton and Wayland have died after the twin-engine plane they were flying crashed in South Haven Township near South Haven Area Regional Airport.
South Haven Police say in a news release issued this morning that they received a call at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operators in Chicago in reference to a missing aircraft. FAA operators told police the plane had left South Haven Area Regional Airport Tuesday morning and had not had any contact with airport operators since taking off.
South Haven Police, aided by the FAA, Michigan State Police, Van Buren and Allegan County Sheriff's Department and United States Air Force, conducted a search around the vicinity of the airport and discovered the missing Aerospace 600 plane early this morning in the vicinity of 72nd Street and 12th Avenue. Police say both occupants were found deceased in the wreckage.
According to families of the deceased, both men were experienced pilots and instructors.
The occupants, according to police, are a 70-year-old man from the Lawton area who owned the plane, and a 70-year-old man from the Wayland area, who was serving as an instructor during the flight. The instructor was certifying the owner to fly the aircraft, police stated.
The investigation has now been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.