Authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in the process of trying to determine what caused a personal, twin-engine aircraft to crash shortly after take-off from South Haven Area Regional Airport.
The crash, which authorities believe occurred shortly after the plane took off from the airport at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, morning, claimed the life of the passenger and pilot who were from Lawton and Wayland according to a report from the South Haven Police Department. As of Thursday, police had not yet released the names of the two victims.
“Indications are the airplane crashed shortly after it left the regional airport,” said South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson in a press conference broadcast by WOOD-TV.
The plane, however, wasn’t discovered until nearly 24 hours later, on Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
“A Michigan State Police aviation unit located the crash site about a mile from the airport in a heavy rural, thick, wooded brush area,” Thompson said. “It does not appear there was an explosion or fire. We believe that’s why no one called in the crash or saw it.”
South Haven Police did not receive a call until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that the plane was believed to be missing. Family members of the pilot and passenger were concerned when they had not heard from them, according to Thompson. Family members reached out to air traffic controllers and then called the FAA in Chicago who informed them they had had no contact with the plane operators since their time of takeoff.
South Haven Police, aided by the FAA, Michigan State Police, Van Buren and Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and United States Air Force, conducted a search around the vicinity of the airport and discovered the missing Aerospace 600 plane in the vicinity of 72nd Street and 12th Avenue. Police say both occupants were found deceased in the wreckage.
According to families of the deceased, both men were experienced pilots and instructors, Thompson indicated.
The occupants, according to police, are a 70-year-old man from the Lawton area who owned the plane, and a 70-year-old man from the Wayland area, who was serving as an instructor during the flight. The instructor was certifying the owner to fly the aircraft, police stated.
“One of individuals had purchased a newer airplane, so he was certifying the person on how to fly that particular airplane,” Thompson said.
As the investigation continues Thompson said the National Transportation Safety Board and medical examiners may be able to determine how the crash occurred; whether one of the men suffered a medical issue or whether there was a mechanical issue with the plane.
“Hopefully, they’ll be able to determine what caused this,” Thompson said.