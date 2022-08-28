BANGOR — People walking along the city’s downtown streets will now be able to gaze at two more outdoor sculptures.
The newest ones have been created by South Haven sculpture artist Kathy Kreager. “Summer Dance” depicts dragonflies flying in foliage, while the other one, “Frolic” shows a little girl chasing a butterfly.
The two sculptures stand along the south side of Monroe Street (M-43 Highway) in front of Bangor City Hall and Roma’s Pizza.
Kreager’s outdoor sculptures can also be seen throughout the City of South Haven, where she has created art pieces that can be seen at the South Haven Center for the Arts, Rock n’ Road Cycle shop and as part of a mural and sculpture display on the exterior wall of the Michigan Theatre building.
Her sculptures can also be found at Western Michigan University, Munson Hospital in Petoskey and Bronson Hospital.
The outdoor sculpture program, spearheaded by Farmer, is tailored after South Haven’s program, in which artists submit proposals. Businesses or individuals then agree to pay for the sculptures which are then mounted with a plaque displaying the donor’s name.
Lakeshore Plumbing has chosen to sponsor Emenhiser’s sculpture, while the Bangor Community Foundation is sponsoring “Frolic.” The City of Bangor at this point is sponsoring Kreager’s other sculpture, “Summer Dance.”
Farmer hopes that in the future, two other sculptures will be erected on the north side of Monroe Street, downtown.
They are among the five outdoor sculptures city officials envision for the downtown district, according to Mayor Pro Tem Lynn Farmer, who initiated the beautification project earlier this year.
The first sculpture, created by 2022 South Haven High School graduate Zack Emenhiser, was unveiled in July, and is located at Charles Park, at corner of Center and Monroe streets.
His metal sculpture depicts the sun setting over the waves of Lake Michigan, with the words, “Bangor, the Gateway to the Lake,” in reference to the many visitors from Kalamazoo who travel through Bangor on their way to Lake Michigan beaches in South Haven.