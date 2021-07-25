PAW PAW — Two more businesses in Van Buren County are each the recipient of a $20,000 loan from the county’s Economic Development Board to help stabilize their companies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Creative Catering Services and the Garden Griddle are the latest two businesses to receive a $20,000 loan from the Economic Development Board, according to a news release from Market Van Buren economic development organization. In the fall of 2020, the county economic board issued loans to 10 other Van Buren County businesses to support job retention efforts in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.
Richard Godfrey, chair of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners, met with the owners of Creative Catering Services and the Garden Griddle, recently, as they closed on their loan. They told him the past year has been difficult.
“We would normally cater 30 weddings in a year, but last year we only had three,” due to COVID-19 health restrictions, said Sarah Cox, owner of Creative Catering Services. “While the year 2020 definitely rocked our business, we are feeling optimistic and looking forward to a promising 2021.”
The County Revolving Loan Fund was established through a Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development more than 20 years ago and is currently administered by Market Van Buren, the economic development organization for Van Buren County. The Revolving Loan Fund is an alternative financing mechanism for local businesses and municipalities. As loans and interest are paid, the funds return to the Revolving Loan Fund, which can then be reused to make additional loans throughout the community.
“The Revolving Loan Fund is a great resource for businesses and local governments in Van Buren County,” Godfrey said. “It is always a pleasure to meet the business owners supported by this program, and today was no exception.”
In the past Revolving Loan Fund allocations have been focused on job creations and blight elimination within the county, but the focus of the fund shifted to job retention and business stabilization in the last year due to the impact COVID-19 had on local businesses.
“We’ve had to shift our approach to loans as the pandemic has taken hold of our community,” said Zach Morris, Executive Director of Market Van Buren. “Although restrictions are being lifted now, it’s important to realize that the impact of a year of shutdowns and restrictions will be felt by business owners for years to come.”
The Revolving Loan Fund is a program available to businesses and municipalities based in Van Buren County. To learn more about the program, contact Zach Morris, Executive Director of Market Van Buren at morrisz@ marketvanburen.org.