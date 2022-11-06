Two incumbents and two newcomers will be seeking four available seats in the upcoming South Haven Board of Education election, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
School board president Laura Bos and secretary Shawn Olney will be running once again, and will be joined by newcomers Claire Bodtke and Theressa Ruppert.
The decision by two board members, whose terms expire later this year, led to the two vacancies that Bodtke and Ruppert expect to fill.
“Lynn Kerber (current board treasurer) and Kenny Clevenger (board trustee) are not re-running,” said Becca Teunissen, secretary for the superintendent. Both had served several terms on the school board.
Information about each of the candidates seeking the four available four-year terms on the school board follow in alphabetical order:
Claire Bodtke, 35, of Geneva Township, said she wants to be a part of the school board to address the issues facing schools following the COVID-19 pandemic, where students and teachers had to adapt to teaching students on-line, and then returning to the classrooms a year later to re-adapt to in-person learning; a situation that has led to educators leaving or retiring from their profession and lower test scores for students.
“Our teachers face so many hurdles and challenges and the statistics are scary for how many teachers are experiencing burn-out, anxiety and hopelessness,” Bodtke said. “Many excellent teachers have decided to leave their careers or have considered leaving the profession. There are not qualified educational professionals waiting in the wings to fill these positions. This is truly a crisis for our children’s future.
“I have many friends and acquaintances who are teachers, para-pros and school staff. I have volunteered in my kids schools as well as supporting other athletics and programs in our district. I am a supporter of strong public schools and value education.”
Laura Bos, 53, of Geneva Township, said she is seeking re-election because she wants to continue being involved in the continued betterment of the school district.
“I’m running for school board because I’m passionate about the kids in our district,” she said. “I’ve been actively involved in the direction of our district since my children, now in high school, first became students. I’m proud of the breadth and quality of programming offered to students. I’m also pleased with the things that happen in the background, such as curriculum chosen by teacher-led teams, long-range budget forecasting to ensure we can afford to repair and replace things like technology devices and buses, and continuous improvement of our facilities. Our district has so much to offer and I look forward to seeing that continue.”
Bos was first elected to the school board in 2015, and served as vice president before being chosen president in January of 2018.
Shawn Olney, 51, of South Haven, said she is seeking another term on the board because of her interest in helping the school district continue meeting the needs of its students.
“I have been on the school board for 4 years,” she said. “I am running again because I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of South Haven Schools.”
Theressa Ruppert, 55, of South Haven, said she is interested in becoming a school board member because of the importance of education in children’s lives.
“I believe that a quality education is of the highest importance,” she said. “I’ve lived in South Haven for 28 years and I’ve had three children graduate from South Haven schools. I have nieces and nephews attending currently and one day I may have grandkids attending. My desire is to be a part of making sure they have a quality education. I believe we should hire the absolute most qualified and experienced teachers and pay them accordingly. Every effort should be made for complete transparency where our parents are concerned.”
She also believes political and religious beliefs shouldn’t interfere with the education of students.
“Teachers should teach and parents should rear their children according to their own beliefs,” Ruppert said. “Schools aren’t meant to be a grooming grounds for politics, religion or health regulation. That is the parents’ job.”