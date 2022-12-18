Two new housing developments could become a reality in South Haven Township within the next year or two.
Township planning officials earlier this year gave preliminary site plan approvals for the two projects – a 100-unit apartment complex and a micro-housing complex.
Tasha Smalley, zoning administrator for the township, said the developers are expected to come before the planning commission within the next several months for final site plan approvals.
The two proposals that received preliminary approval from the township’s planning commission would be for market-rate housing.
The first proposal by Safe and Easy Self Storage LLC in Coloma, seeks to develop seven acres of land on the east side of 73-1/2 Street near I-196 into 18 micro-homes along with 25 “toy barns.” Planners approved the preliminary site plan in July and are waiting for more engineering and stormwater retention reports before approving the final plan.
Township officials anticipate the final site plan will be submitted sometime in the spring or summer of 2023.
“(Micro-home developments) have been in our ordinance for awhile,” Smalley said. “I’m surprised no one has tried to do this before.”
If the Trailside Tiny Homes development is approved, the micro-homes would be 676 square feet, while the toy barns would be 456 square feet.
Toy barns, as they’re referred to, have become popular for people who want to set up gathering spaces for themselves or guests, or want to use them for storage.
The developer has not yet released what the selling prices would be for the homes or toy barns, Smalley said.
The other proposed housing development is at 71989 County Road 388, on the southside of the roadway just east of the new Holiday Inn Express Hotel.
Peter Jobson of Excel Realty Group, based in Beechwood, Ohio, is proposing a 100-unit multi-family apartment complex on seven acres of land. Township planners approved the preliminary site plan in October. Originally, Jobson proposed 88 apartments, but is now changing that figure to 100 units which would be in four buildings with 16 apartments each, and two with 18 apartments. Planners anticipate reviewing the revised preliminary site plan in January.
“These will be market-rate apartments,” Smalley said. “There would be one-, two- and three-bedroom units.”
Jobson is no stranger to the South Haven housing market. He developed nearby Coastal Crossings Apartment Complex and Maxwell Place senior housing complex, which are both close in proximity to the proposed complex.
Working together
The two housing developments in the township come at a time when city and township officials are grappling with ways to create more housing options.
This past week, the two municipalities inked a deal to hire Ryan Kilpatrick of Flywheel Momentum in Grand Rapids to conduct a strategic housing plan for South Haven and South Haven Township in an effort to attract more jobs and meet the needs of existing residents.
The study, which is expected to be completed at the end of January, will cost a total of $15,625.
“Staff worked with Township Supervisor Ross Stein, South Haven Mayor Scott Smith, and Mr. Kilpatrick to seek a strategic housing plan that would help understand the local housing market, survey the local housing supply, evaluate local needs and barriers to housing, and make recommendations for the two municipalities,” City Manager Kate Hosier stated in a memo last week.
On Monday, Hosier said affordable housing needs to be addressed at an area-wide level, due to the limited land available in the city for such uses.