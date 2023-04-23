Two restaurants have come forward to be the first participants in South Haven’s downtown social district.
Monday, April 17, the South Haven City Council voted to give permission for Taste restaurant and Kitchen 527 to be part of the district when it opens this fall.
“Both these businesses look forward to participating,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said. “I do know we have several other businesses taking a look at being part of the district, but are taking a slower approach to see how it goes. I give Taste and Kitchen 527 credit for being the first ones to go through this process.”
Social districts are designated sections of downtown areas in Michigan that allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to customers in a special container. Customers can then consume the beverage outside while walking along city-owned sidewalks or open spaces within the social district common area.
City council members approved the creation of the social district in December after the city’s planning commission, Downtown Development Authority and city council deliberated on the matter for two years.
South Haven now joins other cities throughout Southwest Michigan that have created social districts as a way to attract people to their downtown.
Other cities in the region that have done so include Allegan, Douglas, Fennville, Saugatuck, Wayland, Otsego, Bridgman, Buchanan, Niles, St. Joseph, Lawton, Kalamazoo and Vicksburg.
South Haven’s social district will be limited to a portion of the downtown roughly bordered by Kalamazoo Street, Huron Street, Center Street and a portion of Williams Street, where there are 16 restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries.
The district will operate from May 15 through Oct. 1 between the hours of noon and 8 p.m., on a daily basis.
Businesses within the district that do not wish to have customers bring their alcoholic beverages in their store would be allowed to do so by displaying signs indicating as such. The district will be monitored by the South Haven Police Department as part of their regularly scheduled patrol shifts, said City Manager Kate Hosier. Trash receptacles will also be placed in the area and emptied as needed by the Department of Public Works.
Restaurants that wish to be part of the district must submit an application to the city staff and pay a fee of $320, which includes a $250 social district permit fee and $70 inspection fee. If the city council approves their application, the restaurant owner must then obtain approval from the Michigan Liquor Control District to proceed with being part of the district, Graham said.