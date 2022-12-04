LAWRENCE — Two speakers will highlight the upcoming annual meeting of the Two River Coalition.
Jennifer Kanine, director of the Department of Natural Resources for the Pokagon Band of Potowatomi, along with Melissa DeSimone, executive director of the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, are scheduled to speak at the meeting, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St. The meeting is open to the general public.
Kanine plans to discuss the importance of the Dowagiac River restoration project, while DeSimone will discuss recent findings about the environmental impacts of Wake boats on lakes and streams.
The meeting will also include a recap of what Two Rivers Coalition has been undertaking this past year, including updates on the coalition’s E. coli testing grant, macroinvertebrate monitoring, the Prothonotary Warbler nest box project and paddle events.
Two Rivers Coalition is a citizen-based group dedicated to protecting the health of the Black River and Paw Paw River watersheds through conservation, education and advocacy.