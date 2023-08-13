Two South Haven companies plan to expand their industrial facilities over the next year and create a combined 36 jobs.
Spencer Manufacturing along with W.R. Grace Fine Chemical Manufacturing Services have applied for industrial tax abatements from South Haven to undertake a total of $36 million in renovations to their existing buildings.
During this past Monday’s city council meeting, members voted after a public hearing to approve a 12-year tax break to Spencer Manufacturing to undertake its $9 million project to add a 38,500-square-foot addition to its facility at 165 Veterans Blvd.
“It is expected this project will create 16 news jobs within two years of completion as well as retain 52 existing jobs at the facility,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said. “Spencer Manufacturing is a longtime business in this community. This expansion not only keeps them in town, but they expect to increase employment.”
The expansion will provide additional assembly, fabrication and paint capacity for the company that specializes in building fire trucks and ambulances. The added space will also allow the company to relocate its engineering offices, create new bathrooms, a break room for employees and space for research and development.
“This project has been in the planning phases for years and we’ve finally come to the point where we don’t have a choice if we want to grow,” Brendan Byford, chief financial officer at Spencer, wrote in the company’s application to the city.
Spencer broke ground on the project earlier this summer and plans to complete the expansion by the summer of 2024.
The second company seeking a tax abatement is G.R. Grace Fine Chemical Manufacturing Services. The company, which makes materials for the pharmaceutical industry, plans to construct a three-story building to house equipment along with a new warehouse at 1421 Kalamazoo St.
The expansion project is estimated to cost $27 million and add 20 jobs to the company’s existing workforce of 182 employees.
“This business continues to expand,” said Graham. “They’re planning to build a new facility, warehouse and add a new product line.”
The company hopes to complete the expansion by the end of 2025.
City council members decided to set a public hearing for Aug. 21 to consider the company’s 12-year tax break request.